DETROIT (AP) -- David Price pitched one-run ball over five innings, Christian Vazquez and Xander Bogaerts each drove in two runs, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 6-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.
Boston has won four straight and 15 of 22 entering the All-Star break.
Price struck out six, walked two and allowed four hits. He's allowed 15 earned runs over his past 10 starts, going 6-0.
Detroit played the final eight innings without designated hitter Miguel Cabrera, who was ejected for arguing a called third strike. The Tigers lost for the 14th time in 16 games, falling to 6-25 since June 1.
The first two games of the series finished after midnight because of lengthy rain delays, but the series finale was played under bright sunshine.
Heath Hembree, the fifth Boston pitcher, pitched the ninth for his second career save.
Tigers opener Gregory Soto (0-3) took the loss. He gave up two runs and three hits in two innings, raising his ERA to 8.14.
After falling behind 6-1 and 7-0 in the first two games of the series, the Tigers jumped out to an early lead. Victor Reyes drew a walk to start the first and scored on Nicholas Castellanos's double.
The lead didn't last long, as Vazquez hit a two-run homer with one out in the second.
Bogaerts added a two-run double off Nick Ramirez in the fourth, and Andrew Benintendi made it 5-1 with an RBI single later in the inning.
J.D. Martinez gave Boston a five-run lead in the eighth, scoring on
