ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) -- Jake Rogers, Brandon Dixon and Gordon Beckham went deep, Daniel Norris picked up his first win since May 12 and the Detroit Tigers defeated the Los Angeles Angels 9-1 Wednesday to take the three-game series.
Rogers opened the scoring in the third with his first homer in the majors. The rookie catcher, who was called up on Tuesday, deposited a Jose Suarez fastball over the wall in left for a solo shot.
Dixon and Beckham homered during a five-run eighth inning off Luis Garcia. Dixon -- who ended up with four RBIs -- had a two-run blast to left-center and Beckham's was a three-run shot to right center.
Norris (3-8), who had gone 14 starts without a win, allowed only three hits over five innings with five strikeouts.
American League home run leader Mike Trout supplied the Angels' lone run with a solo shot in the sixth. It is the center fielder's 35th of the season and a team-record 13th in July.
Suarez (2-2) didn't allow a hit the first two innings before running into trouble. The left-hander surrendered four runs on four hits over 4 1/3 innings.
The Angels won just twice during a seven-game homestand against two of the worst teams in the American League.
Los Angeles had momentum coming back home after a pair of wins at Chavez Ravine against the Dodgers. But it dropped three of four to Baltimore and two of three to Detroit.
