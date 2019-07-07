AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – The Detroit Pistons announced today the completion of a draft-night trade that sent a future second-round draft pick and cash considerations to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for the draft rights to Jordan Bone, selected 57th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.
Bone, 6-3, 180, played three seasons at Tennessee before declaring for the NBA Draft. Bone had a standout junior season, averaging 13.5 points, 3.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 37 games. He finished second in the SEC in assists and led the conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.9 to 1), while also setting the best assist-to-turnover ratio in school history for a career (2.72 to 1).
A native of Nashville, Tenn., Bone garnered All-SEC Second Team honors and was one of 10 finalists for the 2018-19 Bob Cousy Award, given to the nation’s top point guard. He nearly doubled his scoring average from his sophomore season as a junior, shooting .465 from the field which ranked eighth in the SEC. Bone became just the third player in school history to have three point/assist double-doubles in a single season.
The Pistons dealt Miami’s second-round selection in 2024 in order to complete the deal. That pick was previously acquired in an earlier trade on draft night with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
