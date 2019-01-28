GLIAC -- The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) has announced player of the week awards for Week 11 of the 2018-19 men's basketball season. Ferris State senior guard DeShaun Thrower earned GLIAC Men's Basketball North Division Player of the Week honors, while Northwood junior guard Trey McBride was named GLIAC South Division Player of the Week.
NORTH PLAYER OF THE WEEK: DeShaun Thrower - Ferris State
Senior guard DeShaun Thrower led the Bulldogs to a dominating 97-76 win over rival Lake Superior State in a showdown for first place between the two powers in the GLIAC North Division before a crowd of more than 2,000 fans inside Jim Wink Arena. Thrower tallied a team-high 22 points with seven assists, six rebounds and two steals as the Bulldogs beat LSSU for the fourth consecutive time. He made nine-of-14 field goals (64 percent) and hit a pair of three's along with both free throw attempts. Thrower had a seven-to-one assist-turnover ratio in the victory while playing 30 minutes. His early play got FSU off to a fast start as the Bulldogs built a 27-point lead at one stage and never trailed in the victory.
SOUTH PLAYER OF THE WEEK: Trey McBride - Northwood
Trey McBride picked up his first career double-double during Northwood's 80-77 overtime road win over rival Saginaw Valley. The junior guard finished with a season-high 23 points and a career-high 11 rebounds. He went 8-16 from the floor and 7-for-8 from the foul line for the Timberwolves. McBride also added three steals, two assists and a blocked shot.
Copyright GLIAC 2019. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.