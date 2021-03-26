The University of Michigan’s men’s ice hockey team has been removed from the NCAA championship due to COVID protocols.
There were positive COVID-19 test results within the team’s testing group, the school said.
Michigan was scheduled to take on Minnesota Duluth Friday afternoon. The game will be ruled a no-contest and Minnesota Duluth will advance to the next round.
"I'm devastated for these players. These student-athletes have done a wonderful job all year of making sacrifices to get to this point of the year," said Mel Pearson, head coach. "It's unfortunate. I don't completely understand the final decision but I have to respect it. They've given so much and to get this opportunity taken away from them, it's hard to swallow. I know it's just a game, but it's extremely important to these young men. It's two years in a row now we've been denied an opportunity to compete in the national championship. It hasn't quite sunk in yet.”
This season’s tournament bid was the 38th overall in university history.
"I want to wish all the teams still playing good health, good luck and stay safe. Lastly, I want to make sure to thank the Michigan Hockey supporters. I've been blown away by the number of people who care deeply about and support this program. It truly means a lot to me and to our players. We'll be back. Michigan Hockey will be back. Stronger and ready to go next year,” Pearson said.
