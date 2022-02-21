The University of Michigan’s head basketball coach, Juwan Howard, has been suspended for the rest of the regular season, according to an announcement by the Big Ten.
The Wolverines have five remaining games left on the schedule before the Big Ten Tournament starts on March 9.
Howard and Wisconsin Badgers Head Coach Greg Gard exchanged words during the post-game handshake line, then things got physical as Howard got into Gard's face and had to be restrained, before taking an open-handed slap/punch at a Wisconsin assistant coach.
Players then began attacking and fighting before order was restored. Many believe Howard was upset over Gard calling timeout with under a minute to play in order to empty his bench.
Gard was not suspended, but was fined $10,000.
Michigan players, Terrance Williams and Moussa Diabate, were both suspended one game each.
Wisconsin player Jahcobi Neath was also suspended one game.
Howard issued this statement after being suspended the rest of the regular season:
"After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were, and how they affected so many. I am truly sorry.
I am offering my sincerest apology to my players and their families, my staff, my family and the Michigan fans around the world. I would like to personally apologize to Wisconsin's Assistant Coach Joe Krabbenhoft and his family, too.
Lastly, I speak a lot about being a Michigan man and representing the University of Michigan with class and pride, I did not do that, nor did I set the right example in the right way for my student-athletes. I will learn from my mistake and this mistake will never happen again. No excuses!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.