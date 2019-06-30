FORT WAYNE, IN – The Great Lakes Loons have had the highest scoring offense in the Midwest League for a majority of the season thanks in part to Miguel Vargas. The 19-year-old has been a mainstay at the top of the Loons order for a while now and on Sunday afternoon he made sure he’d be a mainstay in the franchise’s all-time record book while leading the Loons to a 9-3 triumph over Fort Wayne.
Vargas’ 13 total bases breaks the Loons all-time record previously held by Cody Thomas (2017) and Niko Hulsizer (2019) who each had 12. The Cuban-born third basemen hit a double to lead-off the game, then hit his first homer of the day in the second inning. Vargas’ first multi-HR game of his professional career came to fruition on a three-run blast in the fourth inning and his second triple of the year was secured in the sixth. He went to the plate in the seventh inning needing a single to earn a true cycle but grounded out 5-6-3 on a bang-bang play at first base.
While Vargas was enjoying a special day on the offensive end, Loons starting pitcher Jose Chacin was having a career day on the mound. Chacin (W, 6-5) tossed a career-high eight innings, becoming the first Loons pitcher to do so this season. The 22-year-old Venezuelan allowed two runs on seven hits and no walks while totaling 98 pitches – 67 strikes.
Fort Wayne struggled to pitch all day and ultimately threw a position player (INF Lee Solomon) in the ninth inning. Angel Acevedo (L, 0-7) started for the TinCaps and ceded seven runs on seven hits in three innings.
After being swept in a four-game series against the Bowling Green Hot Rods to begin the road trip, the Loons have now won two in a row against Fort Wayne and will go for a series sweep on Monday night. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. EDT.
