MIDLAND, MICH. - Northwood University junior outfielder David Vinsky has been drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 15th round of the Major League Baseball Draft Wednesday afternoon (June 5).
He is the first player in school history to be picked in the MLB Draft.
Taken with the 455th pick overall, Vinsky was a three-year star for Northwood. Vinsky earned both All-Region as well as First Team All-GLIAC honors all three years of his career. He hit .367 with 12 home runs and 49 RBIs this season. Vinsky led the GLIAC in runs (71), home runs and total bases (131). Vinsky also ranked among the GLIAC leaders in hits (77 - second), slugging percentage (.624 - fourth), average (fifth) and on-base percentage (.472 – fourth). For his career, Vinsky has a .411 batting average with 23 home runs and 160 RBIs. In three seasons, he is NU's all-time leader in runs (189), hits (274), doubles (66), RBIs, and batting average.
In his career, Northwood went 117-50 (.701), won two GLIAC Championships and GLIAC Tournament Championships and reached the NCAA Tournament three times.
