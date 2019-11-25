LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) -- Landers Nolley II hit a big 3-pointer in the final minute and scored 22 points, helping Virginia Tech hold off No. 3 Michigan State 71-66 at the Maui Invitational on Monday.
The teams grinded through a back-and-forth second half with cheers for both sides echoing off the Lahaina Civic Center rafters.
The Hokies (6-0) -- projected 14th out of 15 Atlantic Coast Conference teams in the league's preseason poll -- went up 10 with 4 1/2 minutes left, but Michigan State fought back within one.
Nolley responded with a 3 for a 68-64 lead with 47 seconds left and Virginia Tech made enough free throws down the stretch to earn the marquee win in coach Mike Young's first season.
Michigan State (3-2) trailed 32-28 at halftime after preseason All-American Cassius Winston was limited to eight minutes due to two fouls.
