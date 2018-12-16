EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) -- Nick Ward scored 22 of his 28 points in a nearly perfect first half to help No. 9 Michigan State rout Green Bay 104-83 on Sunday night.
Ward made all nine of his field goal attempts in the first half, although he did miss a free throw. The Spartans (9-2) made their last seven shots of the half to take a 64-35 lead.
Ward also made his first two shots of the second half and finished 12 of 13.
Sandy Cohen III scored 22 points for Green Bay, which actually led 24-20 before a 27-4 run by Michigan State. The Phoenix (6-6) had only one timeout left by halftime, but nothing they tried was enough to slow the Spartans.
The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Ward was particularly impressive in transition. Seconds after a made basket by Green Bay, Ward beat everyone down the court for a layup that made it 40-28 and led to one of Green Bay's timeouts.
The end of the half was an even bigger fiasco for the Phoenix. Cassius Winston made a layup in the final seconds for Michigan State, but there was enough time for Xavier Tillman to steal the ball and add a 3-pointer.
For a while, the Spartans appeared to have a chance to break the school record of 121 points. They had 75 with 15:00 remaining, but they couldn't quite keep up that pace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.