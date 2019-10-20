BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) -- Jonathan Ward ran for three touchdowns as Central Michigan rolled to a 38-20 win over Bowling Green on Saturday.
Ward had 130 yards on 21 carries for the Chippewas (5-3, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) who have won three straight. Quinten Dormady threw for 295 yards and a score.
Dormady capped the first drive of the game with a 24-yard touchdown throw to JaCorey Sullivan for an early Central Michigan lead. The Chippewas' second drive ended with the goal line in sight as Tommy Lazzaro fumbled at the 1 and Bowling Green's Caleb Biggers recovered and returned the ball 100 yards for a touchdown, evening the score with 1:30 left in the first quarter.
Ward had two short touchdown runs in the second quarter, giving Central Michigan a 21-7 advantage at halftime and the Chippewas led by at least a touchdown the rest of the way.
Grant Loy threw for 166 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score for the Falcons (2-5, 1-2).
