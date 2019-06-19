Flint, Mich. – The Flint Firebirds Hockey Club is holding a watch party for Flint native Rico Phillips, who is one of three finalists for the NHL’s Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award, to be announced in front of an internationally televised audience at the NHL Awards in Las Vegas, NV this Wednesday, Jun. 19.
The Firebirds are inviting fans and supporters of Rico Phillips to Buffalo Wild Wings in Flint Township (3192 S Linden Rd G, Flint Twp, MI 48507) for a live watch party beginning at 7:30 p.m. (ET). NBC Sports Network (NBCSN) will televise the event in the United States and Sportsnet will broadcast the event throughout Canada from 8 p.m. – 10 p.m. from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
“The gravity of the situation becomes much more intense for me because although it’s an individual award, this award means so much more to my community,” said Phillips. “If I’m fortunate enough to win the award, I’ll know that as I stand there on stage, that I will have the pride of everyone back home watching so this is going to give me the strength and courage I’ll need to stand in front of an international audience.”
The Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award is given “to an individual who – through the game of hockey – has positively impacted his or her community, culture or society,” the National Hockey League announced today.
Phillips serves as director of the Flint Inner City Youth Hockey Program (FICYHP), based in Flint, Mich. Phillips, who grew up in the city, was determined to make his community a better and more welcoming place. He began that mission by achieving his lifelong dream of becoming a professional firefighter, serving his hometown. In 2010, Phillips created FICYHP to provide a free introduction to hockey for children who otherwise would not have the opportunity to play the sport. Its mentors, including Phillips, are committed to teaching life skills – such as sportsmanship, character and cultural diversity – through the game. FICYHP’s most recent nine-week course wrapped up in March, highlighted by a visit from O’Ree – who witnessed firsthand the growth and development of each participant.
