MIDLAND, Mich. – They did it again. It’s nearly inconceivable to expect a team to win their first 10 games in their history, but that’s exactly what the Great Lakes Camels have been able to do. Their record remains unblemished after they dispatched the visiting Lake County Captains on Wednesday night 4-1 to open a six-game homestand.
Still with the best record in the Midwest League, the win gave the combination of the Loons and Camels their 70th victory of the season and keeps their record amongst the top six teams out of 160 in all of Minor League Baseball.
The attention for the Camels now turns to Aug. 21 and Aug. 28, the final two regular season “hump day” games left on the schedule. Already sitting at 10-0, the Camels could be looking at 12 wins in a row heading into the postseason. Unless an exception was made, the Camels would have to wait until Game 1 of the Midwest League Championship Series on Sept. 11 if they were to be called upon again during the 2019 season.
It was a run an inning from the 2nd thru the 5th to build the insurmountable lead that was highlighted by a triple from Matt Cogen and a double from Tre Todd, who was added to the Camels roster on Wednesday. Romer Cuadrado turned in the only multi-hit performance for the Camels.
Jose Chacin was excellent on the mound in his piggyback start allowing one run on four hits over six innings of work. The right-hander came one strikeout away from his career-high recording seven punch outs.
On the opposition’s side, hometown product Connor Smith went 4-for-4 with two doubles in the game. It is his first four-hit game of his professional career. The former Dow High prep star rejoined Lake County on July 12 and is expected to be with the Captains in Midland for games on Thursday and Friday.
The Great Lakes Camels have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team’s inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team’s home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
