MIDLAND, Mich. – How ‘bout them apples? In front of a near sell-out crowd of 5,063 at Dow Diamond for a Schools Kids Day on Wednesday, your new sheriff in town the Great Lakes Camels took down the Dayton Dragons for an 8-3 victory.
And it’s no myth. Every time the Camels have taken the field, they’ve won. That’s now six wins in six tries. It started with their debut game in August 2018 and it’s carried over through the first five games this season. On top of that, the win by the Camels/Loons carries extra weight because it keeps them atop the Midwest League Eastern Division standings.
After the offense fell quiet on Tuesday, the Camels (21-14) were up to the task to the tune of eight runs. Inserted into the lineup for the first time since May 8, infielder Luke Heyer made the most of it launching two home runs and driving in six runs.
It’s the last time a Camels player has hit multiple home runs in a game since Deacon Liput did it on July 31, 2018. It is one off the franchise record which is Cody Thomas’ 7-RBI performance two seasons ago. Heyer also tied Dillon Paulson for the season-high for runs driven in for a game.
Jeronimo Castro (W, 2-3) made his seventh start of the season and looked good allowing just one earned run while scattering seven hits in five innings of work. He record six strikeouts, as well, which brings his K/9 ratio up to 11.0.
The Camels will now take breather before they return for the final School Kids Day of the season on June 5. Up next for the Loons will be a seven-game road trip, but they won’t leave the state. They’ll face the West Michigan Whitecaps for a four-game set before three against the Lansing Lugnuts.
Nuggets for the Road
Luke Heyer: 3-for-4, 2 HR, 6 RBI
Hunter Feduccia: 3-for-5, R
Miguel Vargas: 2-for-5
Jeronimo Castro: 5 IP, 1 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO
Day Games: The Camels/Loons are now 9-1 in day games
UPCOMING PROMOTIONS
May 24: Feel Good Friday Kickoff; postgame Koozie Giveaway & concert with Jack Droppers & the Best Intentions
May 25: 3 Millionth Fan Celebration with $5,000 grand prize; postgame Fireworks Loontacular
May 26: Lou E’s Kids Club Takeover
May 27: Military Appreciation Day feat. the first game-worn jersey auction of the season
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team’s inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team’s home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
