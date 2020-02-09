The Boston Bruins own the NHL's top point total despite an 0-2 record against the league's worst team. Andreas Athanasiou provided the go-ahead and insurance goals to send the Red Wings past the Bruins, 3-1. Athanasiou broke a 1-1 deadlock with a power-play goal 7:10 into the third period and clinched it with an empty-netter.
Jonathan Bernier was outstanding in goal while the Red Wings were being outshot, 40-20. Brendan Perlini also scored for the Wings, who have won two of three since a nine-game losing streak. Torey Krug had a third-period goal for the Bruins, who ended a six-game winning streak. Boston continues to lead the overall standings by three points over Washington. Tampa Bay is third overall and still five points behind the Bruins atop the Atlantic Division.
