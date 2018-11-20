OVERVIEW – OHIO DOMINICAN
SCORE: Ohio Dominican Panthers 81, Northwood Timberwolves 74
RECORDS: Northwood (1-4), Ohio Dominican (2-2)
LOCATION: Riepma Arena – Midland, Mich.
RECAP: Ohio Dominican uses a big opening quarter on their way to an 81-74 win over Northwood Tuesday night (November 20).
FIRST QUARTER
- Ohio Dominican got their offense rolling early on, leading by as many as 10 in the first quarter.
- The Panthers finished the frame with a 28-18 lead after one.
- Ohio Dominican shot 66.7 percent from the floor (12-18) in the quarter while making 3-4 from 3-point range.
- Northwood finished the quarter at 42.1 percent (8-19) overall and 2-6 from 3-point range.
SECOND QUARTER
- Northwood fell behind by as many as 13 (32-19) before the Timberwolves made a push.
- NU went on a 13-1 run to make the score 34-33 with 2:31 remaining.
- The Panthers eventually led 41-47 at halftime.
- Northwood's defense improved in the second, allowing Ohio Dominican at make 4-13 shots (30.8 percent).
- The Timberwolves were 6-14 from the floor (42.9 percent) but went 4-6 from 3-point range.
THIRD QUARTER
- Ohio Dominican maintained the lead in the third quarter, with the lead standing between five and 11 points.
- The Panthers lead stood at 63-55 at the end of the third.
- ODU got their offense rolling in the quarter once again, going 8-15 from the floor (53.3 percent) and 2-2 from 3-point range.
- Northwood was 6-17 from the floor in the third (35.3 percent) but missed all six of their 3-point attempts. The Timberwolves did make 6-7 from the foul line.
FOURTH QUARTER
- The Timberwolves got within six points in four separate occasions in the final quarter, but got no closer than four points in the final 10 minutes.
- Ohio Dominican continued to shoot the ball well in the fourth, going 7-12 from the floor (58.3 percent), 1-2 from 3-point range and 3-4 from the foul line.
- Northwood finished the fourth at 7-19 (36.8 percent) overall while going 2-8 from beyond the arc.
GAME STATS
- FG PERCENTAGE: Ohio Dominican .534 (31-58), Northwood .391 (27-69)
- 3-PT PERCENTAGE: Ohio Dominican .786 (11-14), Northwood .308 (8-26)
- FREE THROW PERCENTAGE: Ohio Dominican .786 (11-14), Northwood .632 (12-19)
- REBOUNDS: Ohio Dominican 39 (Nine offensive), Northwood 34 (16 offensive)
- ASSISTS/TURNOVERS: Ohio Dominican 18/16, Northwood 11/10
- POINTS IN THE PAINT: Ohio Dominican 34, Northwood 41
- POINTS OFF TURNOVERS: Ohio Dominican 12, Northwood 21
- FAST BREAK POINTS: Ohio Dominican 0, Northwood 8
TOP NU PERFORMERS
- Adrianna Stolicker: 17 points, 4-8 from 3-point range
- Ellie Taylor: 14 points, six rebounds, three steals
- Kenzie Seeley: 12 points, six assists
