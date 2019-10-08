FINDLAY, Ohio -- The SVSU Women's Golf team, which was 8th after 36 holes of play on Monday, remained in 8th place after Tuesday's final round at the William Beall Fall Classic. SVSU shot rounds of 326-307-320 to finish with a three day total of 953.
The Cardinals finished four strokes behind 7th place Northwood in the event while the University of Indianapolis won the team title with a final tally of 886.
Sabrina Coffman led the way in round three, carding a four-over score of 76. She finished tied for 27th overall with scores of 82-78-76.
Alexa Marston tied for 36th overall after posting rounds of 77-78-83 while Emily Barker had the second-best round for Saginaw Valley on Tuesday with an 80. She shot 86-80-80 to tie for 57th overall.
Katie Boyd tied for 44th overall after registering scores of 81-71-91. Keegan Miller tied for 74th overall, shooting rounds of 89-88-81.
Up Next...
Saginaw Valley continues fall play this upcoming weekend at the Mike Laleaff Memorial Invitational, which will be played at the White Hawk Country Club in Crown Point, Indiana. It will be hosted by Purdue Northwest University on Saturday (Oct. 12) and Sunday.
