Saginaw Spirit head coach Chris Lazary ambled his way into The Garden Room with his staff following suit hours before the team was set to host the Windsor Spitfires at The Dow Event Center on that fateful January 12 evening.
Heads inside the banquet room turned to the front entrance to get a glimpse of the man who’s carried his junior hockey club to a third-place standing in the OHL Western Conference in just over a month into his reign.
At 36 years old, draped in a bright pink shirt, Lazary skirmishes through the array of food and coffee that’s set aside for the NHL scouts and local media who’ll later take aim at the Spirit earning their 16th win of the 2018-19 season under the guidance of the York, Ontario native.
The story here, however, isn’t about how Lazary has transformed the Saginaw-based team into a perennial championship contender since taking over on November 22, or even the choice of nourishment he ate that Saturday.
What this is about are the conversations Lazary has encountered in The Garden Room, away from the arena and on his phone about a certain player, a certain someone who’s made his mark in more ways than one.
“I get more calls, emails and texts about Cole Coskey than I do in terms of free agents,” said Lazary. “Everywhere that I go to, everyone wants to know about Cole.”
Joining Saginaw’s coaching staff in time for the 2016-17 season after spending two years as an assistant for the Sarnia Sting, Lazary has had a first-hand experience of Coskey’s rise in junior hockey through his offensive ability and leadership.
April 11 will mark the four-year anniversary of the day Coskey, who grew up an hour away from Chicago, Illinois, in suburban Zion, was taken in the third-round (47th overall) by the Spirit in the 2015 OHL Priority Selection.
Like most players at this level, Coskey first picked up a stick at a young age, eventually committing to Saginaw that very April after producing nine goals and eight assists for 17 points with Chicago Mission U16 the year prior.
“Cole had a lot to learn about how to handle himself on-and-off the ice,” Lazary said. “With the said, I’ve never been more proud in watching a guy in the years that I’ve been here. Cole has really matured and has been a great person and teammate. And now, he’s getting rewarded for it.”
That reward could very well be a future professional contract with an NHL franchise. With Coskey’s final run in the OHL set to begin next September, there’s still time for interest to expand.
Undergoing training for various clubs the last couple summers, Coskey recently spent time in development camps with the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres.
“Hopefully once this year is over, I’ll find some interest from NHL teams, but right now it’s just a day-by-day process,” said Coskey. “I want it bad.”
Before his dream materializes, the 19-year-old and his teammates are continuing to revel in the journey this season. Since December 6, the Spirit have won 12 of the last 14 games, finding themselves within reach of a West Division championship.
It’s been eight years since a division title was won in Saginaw and having yet to reach the Western Conference Finals in team history, what’s transpired through the acquisition of key pieces via trade and the players buying into the philosophy of Lazary, could result in something not seen in a long time.
Ensuring that the Spirit’s winning habit doesn’t fizzle out as the second half of the regular-season rolls on, Lazary has instilled the trust of Coskey and his formidable offensive ability.
“Obviously we need him to score and play the way he plays in order to win games,” he said. “But he says the right thing at the right time and gives messages to our players on the bench and locker room. That’s where I’m most impressed with him after watching him over the last few years.”
Through 42 games, the 6-foot-1, 200-pound forward is first on the team in goals (23) and points (51), as well as third in assists (28) behind only Bode Wilde and Ryan McLeod.
In a span of 10 games from November 29-January 5, Coskey recorded 23 total points on 10 goals and 13 assists. It was the second-highest point streak registered by a Spirit this year as overager Albert Michnac earlier finished out at 13 consecutive games.
Arguably the most pivotal moment that surfaced during that historic run came on January 2 when Coskey accounted for his first career hat trick in the 9-1 win over the Flint Firebirds.
Coskey’s three added assists would ensure that the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup was coming back to Saginaw for the second straight year.
“That hat trick was special for sure, took a while but was nice regardless, I just knew that my time will come,” Coskey said. “I didn’t really believe it at first, was kind of surprised.”
What’s also important to note about that night was it happened a mere 10 days after Coskey returned from Team USA World Junior Selection Camp in December.
Coskey missed four games for a chance to represent the United States in the 2019 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship. Joining 28 other players on the preliminary roster, the experience gained from those two weeks, Coskey said, can’t be match.
“To just be considered was a confident booster,” he said. “It let me know that I’m being watched at all times and that I have to be ready to play my game every night.”
Eyes were certainly glaring down from the sky box inside The Dow that Saturday night when Saginaw took down the Spitfires, 6-3, as Coskey received second-star honors with his two goals and one assist.
What would be Coskey’s first goal in the second period gave him 50 points on the season and 64 goals in his career, signified the passing of Mitchell Stephens for 14th all-time in Spirit history.
Already beyond his assists (28) and points (50) total this past season in almost half the time, Coskey is also five goals away from doing the same in that respective bracket.
“Our general manager Dave Drinkill is always tracking where our guys, who are currently on the team, stand on the all-time scoring list,” Lazary said. “You know what, it says a lot about Cole.”
When asked if he’s felt the responsibility of setting the tone in scoring for Saginaw, Coskey quickly turned the attention to his teammates and not just himself.
The thought of him needing to score or finding his name up high on the stat sheet comes second behind the success of the team.
“Everyone comes to the arena and locker room prepared on any given night,” Coskey said. “With these guys all ready to play and the effort that’s displayed, it makes for us playing well with each other which makes it easier to score goals.”
Of course, there’s inevitably good friendly competition between one another, as 2018 Florida Panthers first-round (10th overall) draft pick Owen Tippett is two goals away from the lead.
But the message is clear: Win and the points will come
“The boys were gelling during that point streak and we still are,” Coskey said. “It’s been awesome having a team like this who can make opportunity and space for each other. When we get on the ice, it’s all business.”
To purchase your tickets for all Saginaw home games, call (989) 497-7747, visit saginawspirit.com, or by visiting the Saginaw Spirit Store at 5789 State Street, Saginaw, MI.
Copyright Saginaw Spirit 2019. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.