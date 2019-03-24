Detroit Tigers right-hander Jordan Zimmermann is going to make his second consecutive opening-day start.
The Tigers announced the decision on Sunday. They begin the season on Thursday at Toronto.
Zimmermann has struggled during his three years with the Tigers after arriving as a free agent before the 2016 season.
He battled neck issues in 2016 before going 8-13 with a 6.08 ERA in 29 starts in 2017.
Last year, the 32-year-old Zimmerman was 7-8 with a 4.52 ERA over 25 starts and had core muscles repair surgery in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.