The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) has set up a council to develop the state’s first five-year Statewide Housing Plan (SHP).
The Michigan Statewide Housing Plan Partner Advisory Council is made up of housing experts with the goal of improving the state housing system, MSHDA said.
The SHP will identify housing issues impacting residents across the state by using a group of stakeholders to make an action plan.
The group will develop a plan to improve the safety, affordability, and quality of homes in Michigan. It will lay out strategies and goals for housing, with a focus on equity, MSHDA said.
“As a community organizer who helped people in communities across America realize their full economic and societal potential, I know that quality housing is a prerequisite for health and safety because ‘home’ holds deep meaning for all of us,” said Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “Together, the efforts of this council and the first-ever housing plan for Michigan will lay the foundation for how we, as a state, ensure everyone has an affordable, accessible, and welcoming place to call home.”
MSHDA started working on the plan in 2020 with the consulting group Public Policy Associates.
“Housing serves as the cornerstone to every community—impacting numerous other social and economic concerns such as health, educational achievement, and access to employment,” said MSHDA Acting Executive Director Gary Heidel. “With every stakeholder in the housing industry working together through this Council, MSHDA aims to identify and implement solutions that will result in meaningful changes at the individual, community, regional, and state levels.”
MSHDA said the success of this plan depends on many people, organizations, and government partnerships across the state. To learn more and get involved, visit Michigan.gov/housingplan.
