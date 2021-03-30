Some temporary expansions in unemployment eligibility and cost-sharing applicable to state unemployment claims will expire on March 31.
The 28-day late filing is set to expire and will go back to the traditional 14 days. A new or additional claim for unemployment benefits filed within 28 days of the last day the claimant worked will no longer be considered to have been filed on time.
If a claimant was determined to be eligible for benefits based on a claim filed prior to March 28, they will continue to be eligible. Those who are disqualified for state unemployment benefits based on these reasons may qualify for Pandemic Unemployment Assistances (PUA), according to LEO.
LEO said this will not impact employers who have an approved Work Share plan that was established. However, when the current Work Share plan expires, any renewed plan must meet the traditional statutory requirements.
Automatic charging for employees that are laid off or placed on leave to the UIA’s Non-Chargeable Benefits Account (NBA) instead of the employer’s direct account will also end. Charging will revert back to the standard calculations.
Retirees who return to work as a UIA employee must forfeit their state pension for the duration of the reemployment.
