As a part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, the state of Michigan will be conducting its statewide tornado drill this afternoon at 1 PM.
Although in the past, some counties have sounded the sirens, according to Michigan State Police, many counties have opted out and have canceled their tests for today.
Reminder: The statewide tornado drill is scheduled for today. Many counties have cancelled their siren tests. Still at one o’clock, since the family is home, make sure everyone knows what they would do if sirens went off. Regardless of COVID-19, we will still have severe weather. pic.twitter.com/qnXDXUI505— MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) March 25, 2020
However, this could vary from county to county so if you do hear the sirens this afternoon, it's likely part of the statewide drill. Based on statewide drills in the past, you may also hear an alert on your weather radio and other devices that receive emergency alerts.
Saginaw County is one of the counties that won't be sounding the sirens, opting to continue their monthly test on the first Wednesday of the month.
Whether the sirens sound or not, residents are encouraged to practice their tornado safety plan with their families while maintaining proper social distancing measures. This could mean just having a conversation about your sheltering place, instead of gathering in that location.
Residents are also encouraged to find their local community siren policy via Emergency Management online.
