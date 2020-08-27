Thunderstorms passed quickly through Mid-Michigan late this morning and early afternoon. While no warnings were issued, some of the storms were on the stronger side with strong wind gusts and hail.
In parts of the area, mainly around Bay County (near Essexville, Kawkawlin, Hampton Township, Bangor Township), some viewers reported trees down and even a relocated trampoline. Another viewer reported a strong gust of wind that was gone as fast as it started.
After doing some confirming with the National Weather Service in Detroit, what likely occurred was not a quick tornado, but a microburst.
Microbursts, also called downbursts, is a localized column of sinking air within a thunderstorm that rapidly descends toward the surface. They're so localized, they're usually only 2.5 miles or less in diameter. Like we saw this afternoon, they can occasionally cause extensive damage.
What Causes Microbursts?
It all starts with large water droplets and/or hailstones being suspended by the updraft of the thunderstorm. If the air in the thunderstorm cools and leads to sinking air (cold air is more dense than warm air), it causes a weakening of the updraft (rising motion in a storm).
Once that rising motion can no longer support those droplets or hailstones, it plummets to the ground, spreading out in all directions, causing a strong gust of wind. Where the microburst hits first hits the ground, the strongest wind and damage resides.
Have Any Pictures?
Post them to the TV5 Facebook page or email us wnem@wnem.com!
