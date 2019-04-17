What is cleaner, your beard, or your dog?
You might be surprised by the results of a new study from Switzerland that found the answer is, your dog!
The study found more harmful bacteria in samples taken from men’s beards than the fur from dog’s necks.
The study took the samples from 18 men aged 18-to-76-years-old, and the necks of 30 dogs of varying breeds.
In fact, the study found that 39 percent of the men studied tested positive for microbes that pose a threat to human health.
Not surprisingly, some bearded men have taken issue with the study.
