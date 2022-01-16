The suspect of a home invasion is in custody after the Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office says he stabbed a man during a home invasion.
On Saturday, Jan. 15 at 4:50 a.m., Sanilac County Central Dispatch received a call about a man who was shot in The Village of Forestville. Dispatchers determined there was a home invasion at a residence on Cedar Avenue in Forestville where a homeowner was stabbed by the suspect and the homeowner shot the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim, a 33-year-old man from Forestville, was taken to Harbor Beach Hospital for treatment of his injuries and was later released. The suspect, a 37-year-old man from Carsonville, was taken to Deckerville Hospital and then transferred to Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital.
After the suspect’s treatment, he was lodged in the Sanilac County Jail pending arraignment. No further information is being released while the sheriff’s office handles the ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.