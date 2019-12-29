Police are looking for information on a break-in at a Target in Brighton.
Brighton Police said it happened on Friday, Dec. 27 at about 5 a.m.
Officers said there was damage to two entry doors and damages to display cases in the store.
Within two minutes, five suspects took multiple cell phones, watches, and other merchandise.
They left in a small light-colored SUV.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.