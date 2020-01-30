FILE - In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, colored "Sweethearts" candy is held in bulk prior to packaging at the New England Confectionery Company in Revere, Mass. The candies won't be on store shelves this Valentine's Day. The New England Confectionary Co., or Necco, had been making the popular candies since 1886. But the company filed for bankruptcy protection last spring. Ohio-based Spangler Candy Co. bought Necco in May. But Spangler said Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, that it didn't have time to bring Sweethearts to market this Valentine's season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)