Staying safe and helping slow the spread of the coronavirus is everyone’s responsibility. TV5, along with the Saginaw Foundation, is helping to distribute 30,000 face masks.
Wednesday, May 13th, you can pick up your free mask at several Mid-Michigan locations. Simply drive up, pop your trunk, and get your masks.
