It's been a gorgeous stretch of weather over the last few days and it continues right through this weekend and early next week. But not only are we expected to be on the warm side, it's possible some of our previous temperature records may fall.
This warm up is courtesy of a pronounced dip in the jet stream in the western United States, allowing a ridge of high pressure and a consistent southwesterly wind to flow right into the Great Lakes.
Highs from Saturday through Tuesday of next week should have no trouble warming up into the 60s, but 70s are entirely on the table, which could put some areas in the history books. Here are the records we're chasing this weekend:
Saginaw
- Saturday: 68° (1938)
- Sunday: 72° (1931)
- Monday: 74° (1931)
- Tuesday: 70° (1931)
Flint
- Saturday: 76° (1924)
- Sunday: 69° (1938)
- Monday: 73° (1999)
- Tuesday: 68° (1999)
While late fall warm ups aren't unheard of, the date of these records, many of them in the 1930s, shows you just how rare a week like this is during this time of year.
We'll keep you posted on any records we break over the weekend!
