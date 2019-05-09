Friday is National Shrimp Day and TGI Fridays is celebrating with all-you-can-eat shrimp.
On May 10, you can add shrimp to any of their whiskey-glazed entrees and the shrimp won’t stop coming.
The shrimp are available in breaded or coconut shrimp and they come with whiskey glaze for dipping.
Choose from the following entrees:
- Bourbon Crusted Whiskey-Glazed Ribs (Full Rack)
- Bourbon Crusted Whiskey-Glazed Chicken & Shrimp Duo
- Bourbon Crusted Whiskey-Glazed Chicken, Shrimp, & Ribs Trio
- Bourbon Crusted Whiskey-Glazed 6 oz. Sirloin
