Three suspects have been charged in connection to the murder of Daniel Alan Vaughn.
Vaughn’s body was found in the 1700 block of Marlowe Drive in Flint on Feb. 16 after he was reported missing on Feb. 4. After the discovery of his body, police suspected foul play was involved.
Beinville Hamilton Alexander III, 31, of Flint, 19-year-old Maranda Lynn Ide, of Flint, and 31-year-old Trevyan Dequin Harris, of Flint Township, have all been charged.
Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.