Troopers arrested a suspect for weapon offenses during a vehicle search.
On Sept. 11, a 61-year-old man from Clare was taken into custody after a well-being check in a parking lot in the city of Clare.
Troopers checked on the man when they saw him sleeping or passed out in the front passenger seat of a vehicle.
Michigan State Police said troopers saw a handgun near the driver and front passenger seats as they approached the vehicle.
While searching the vehicle with consent, troopers found a loaded .22 caliber handgun near the center console of the vehicle.
According to MSP, a loaded and unregistered 9 mm handgun was also found in the passenger compartment.
The suspect was intoxicated and did not have a concealed pistol license.
The two firearms were seized, along with the magazines, and ammunition. The suspect was lodged at the Clare County Jail.
