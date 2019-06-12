An update to a story we first told you about last night at 11, a series of vehicle and garage break-ins in Tuscola County’s Vassar Township.
Investigators yesterday showed a picture of an individual on the Facebook page for the sheriff’s office. They now tell us that individual is no longer a suspect, and that the investigation into the break-ins is still open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.