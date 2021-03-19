After a lengthy nationwide search, WNEM-TV5 is happy to announce Blake Keller will be our new Wake-Up co-anchor! He will work with Colette Stinger and Chris Easlick on the 4:30-7 a.m. morning show, along with WNEM-TV5 news at 9 a.m.
Blake, who grew up in Macomb County, got his start in Yuma, AZ where he was hired as a MMJ, then started anchoring on the weekends and weekday mornings.
“Being able to report stories in Mid-Michigan for the past two years, even during a pandemic, has certainly humbled me. I wake up with endless gratitude that I get to do what I love every day, which is talk and listen to Mid-Michigan residents and share their unique stories… I grew up watching and loving morning news, and it always set the tone for my day! I can’t wait to be able to help you get your morning routine started and continue to be the go-to morning show for accurate, important, and light-hearted news. All we need is just a TON of caffeine,” Blake said.
Blake will join Colette and Chris the week of March 29. Congratulations!
