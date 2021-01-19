Two men were arrested Monday on charges related to a stolen ATV.
Christopher Patterson and Jason Walker were arrested following an investigation into thousands of dollars in stolen tools and an ATV.
According to the Tuscola County Sheriff, early on Saturday Patterson was seen by a deputy with was believed to be a stolen ATV.
Deputies said it looked like Patterson had towed the ATV to where he was by using a power cord as a tow strap.
Patterson was arrested.
A search warrant was executed the same day at Walker’s home where several stolen tools were found and he was arrested.
Copyright 2021 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.