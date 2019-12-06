The Bay City Salvation Army just took a hug step toward their fundraising goals this holiday season.
Two gold coins known as South African Krugerrands were dropped in a red kettle at the Kroger on Euclid Avenue in Bay City.
The current market value of the coins is close to $1,500 each.
According to Major Rick Ray with the Bay City Salvation Army, the 1984 Krugerrands seen to be uncirculated because of their pristine condition.
This is Major Rick's third Christmas stationed at the Bay City Salvation Army and said an anonymous donor has dropped Krugerrands at the same Kroger every year.
Each time, the coins were wrapped in one dollar bills.
Major Rick said they are "humbled that there is a person with such a giving heart."
Another anonymous person each year has offered to buy the coins at the current market value, forgoing any profit they could make by paying a lower price.
Major Rick said while the monetary donations are important, the gift of a person's time is just as valuable.
The Bay City Salvation Army is still in need of volunteers to ring bells through the Christmas season. If you're interested in volunteering you can the Salvation Army website to sign up.
