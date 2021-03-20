Michigan beats Texas Southern 82-66 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines will play LSU on Monday.
Most Popular
- James Felton, James Paxson
- Posted
A mid-Michigan father is trying to come to terms with the death of his son. Three other teenagers are now facing charges months after their friend died.
- Stephen Borowy
- Posted
About 810,000 Michigan children will start receiving food assistance benefits this month as the COVID-19 pandemic has affected access to school meals for children across the state.
- Stephen Borowy
- Posted
Flint police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a parking lot.
- James Felton
- Posted
A Saginaw woman is warning others about the seriousness of COVID-19 after spending months in the hospital battling the virus.
- James Paxson
- Posted
Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson says the Upper Peninsula now has its own human oppression strike team modeled after his team down state.
- By Jasmine Wright and Betsy Klein, CNN
- Updated
President Joe Biden is doing "100% fine" after he tripped while walking up the stairs to board Air Force One earlier Friday, White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.