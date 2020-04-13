The Unemployment Insurance Agency’s website is experiencing high traffic.
Monday is the first day for newly eligible workers to apply, including those self-employed, gig workers, 1099-independent contractors, and low wage workers.
READ MORE: Self-employed workers can apply for unemployment
UIA is asking everyone with a last name that begins with A through L to only apply today to help workers get through the process.
The agency is also asking to wait until off-peak hours from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. to file.
