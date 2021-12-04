The vehicle belonging to Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of the accused Oxford school shooter, has been found in Detroit according to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office.
Undersheriff Mike McCabe says a search for a woman believed to be Jennifer Crumbley is underway after she walked away from the car. He says that the car was found in the 1100 block of Bellevue.
The Detroit Police Department’s K-9s are being used in the search. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Team and U.S. Marshals are also on scene.
Stay tuned for updates.
