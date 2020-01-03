Start your morning with Veronica Gabriel and the rest of TV-5’s Wake-Up team weekdays 4:30a.m. – 7 a.m. & again at 9 a.m.
Veronica joined WNEM in January of 2020 as a Morning Anchor/Multimedia Journalist.
She’s no stranger to mid-Michigan or the early morning shift! Before joining Wake-Up, Veronica spent more than three years as a Reporter at WLNS-TV in Lansing, MI. There, she worked weekends before being promoted to the weekday morning shift. It’s fair to say the dark, early hours don’t scare her!
Veronica reported on several issues facing the Lansing/Jackson area including finding mold in a local school, providing updates on the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal, and helping raise money after a devastating ice jam that destroyed many homes and businesses in Portland, MI. Veronica had a lot of fun in the mornings as well, taking viewers along for a ride in a hot air balloon, learning how to make paczki, and even trying goat yoga!
Growing up in southeast Michigan, Veronica attended Central Michigan University where she earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcast & Cinematic Arts. After graduation, she also spent some time in Los Angeles working as a freelance red carpet reporter for several entertainment news outlets. Once, even interviewing Dolly Parton!
In her spare time, Veronica loves spending time outdoors, listening to country music, exploring new restaurants (anywhere with pasta or ice cream), and cozying up under a blanket to watch a movie.
She’s excited to help wake you up each morning with a bright smile and cup of joe!
You can follow her on Facebook and Twitter or send her an email veronica.gabriel@wnem.com to share a story idea or to say good morning!
