A night out in Mount Pleasant ended with a food truck on its side and a man in handcuffs.
Police say the owner of the food truck stopped outside a bar early Friday morning, May 3, to give his leftover food to the employees there.
While he was inside, police say 21-year-old Zachary Jenkins hopped in the truck and took off down the road.
A dash cam later recorded the food truck's trailer being dragged on its side, causing $7,000 in damages.
Jenkins didn’t get far before police arrested him.
Mount Pleasant Police Officer David VanDyke said Jenkins is a student at Central Michigan University who had a bright future in front of him.
He is now charged with vehicle theft, property damage, and operating while intoxicated
