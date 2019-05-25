Veterans were honored and recognized during a Vietnam War commemoration event in Tuscola County.
The event marks the 50th anniversary of the conflict.
It was held at the new “Veterans You Are Not Forgotten” pavilion on the grounds of the Mayville Museum.
“This is an opportunity to say thank you to those that served during the Vietnam era and in Vietnam, and let them know that their service was appreciated,” said Mark Zmierski, director of Tuscola County Veteran Affairs. “Let them know, welcome home and thank you from a grateful nation.”
A large boulder with a special plaque was dedicated to Vietnam veterans during the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.