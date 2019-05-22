Volkswagen, the world's largest car maker, is creating its first all-electric plant in Zwickau, Germany and phasing out production of the internal combustion engine cars built by generations of workers.
The VW electric transformation is raising questions about the future of the auto business in towns like Zwickau.
The industry employs 840,000 people in Germany and millions worldwide.
Fewer workers will likely be needed to build electric cars and, their skill sets will be different. And, right now there is no mass market yet for battery-only cars.
People in Zwickau are hopeful but, the car industry's future is less certain.
