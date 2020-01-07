Voters in the city of Flint voted in the special primary election for the vacant House of Representative seat left by Sheldon Neeley.
Voters selected Democratic candidate Cynthia Neeley and Republican candidate Adam Ford.
The 34th District seat was vacated by Neeley after he was elected mayor of Flint.
Polls were open from 7 a.m. through 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan 7.
The special election will take place on March 10.
