VP Total Solutions

Production Associate:
$13.25/hour to start: Monday-Thursday work week.
Fenton, MI.
Job Description: A company in Fenton, MI is looking for a Production Associate for 1st and 2nd shifts. This person will work in a very clean facility, working solely with foam products that are made for the automotive industry. You work within a team, where there is a team lead. The team lead will train you on your job as an assembler upon starting the job.
Qualifications: Can pass a hair test drug screen, can pass a background check -with notice, can be flexible to work both 1st and 2nd shift depending on Union agreements. High School Diploma. Can read a tape measure and know basic math. Expect OT Shifts: Monday-Thursday 1st: 6AM-4:30PM two 15 minute paid breaks one 30 minute unpaid lunch, 2nd: 5pm-3:30am two 15 minute paid breaks one 30 minute unpaid lunch.
Click here to learn more.
*Upon being hired in to the company, which would be anywhere from 30-90 days pending Union negotiations, you would become a Union employee of this company. Per the Union, you would receive a pay raise every 90 days up to 18 months. As of current, once you are hired in to the company you are eligible for health care benefits with no premiums. The premium could change pending Union negotiations, but as of now employees do not pay a premium when they are hired in to company.
