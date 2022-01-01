Good Saturday afternoon Mid-Michigan ... Happy New Year! We're finally on to 2022, that feels crazy to say! Mother Nature is wasting no time by bringing in wintry weather. Several inches of snowfall is expected for many this evening and tonight.
New Year's Day
Temperatures have held steady through the morning but have already been falling off. Cloudy skies will be the case this afternoon before the snow moves in. The best window for snowfall to pick up is between around 5:00 to 9:00 PM.
We'll see an area of low pressure track across the Ohio Valley this afternoon into Sunday morning, keeping us on the colder, northern end of the system. This will overwhelmingly be a snow event for us, while some rain may mix early on as precipitation moves in by the afternoon.
Tonight & Sunday
Snow will continue tonight into Sunday morning with temperatures continuing to plummet. The system will then track east of the region by Sunday afternoon, leaving behind some clearing and a few possible lake effect snow showers. Better chances for the Thumb and also in our northwestern snow bands.
This is looking like one of our larger snowfall events of the season thus far for all of us here in Mid-Michigan, with the higher amounts favoring the southern half of the area and less north and west of the Saginaw Bay. We're looking at 3"-6" of snow across the Thumb, along the I-69 corridor and northward to around Alma and Saginaw. 1"-3" is expected for the rest of the region north and west. The exact track of the storm will be a major player here, so we could see those zones shift 10-20 miles north or south. Stay tuned for any updates throughout the weekend!
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.