Good Wednesday morning! We hope you've had a great week and have managed to stay warm.
Although it likely won't be the coldest stretch we'll see in the next few months, it doesn't make the temperatures we've seen this week any easier to deal with. As for today, we're in for a significant warm up, but it comes with a catch... another round of snow.
Today & Tonight
As crazy as it might seem, temperatures this morning are running between 20 and 40 degrees warmer than our Tuesday morning. This puts us mostly in the upper 20s and low 30s as you head out for the commute and morning bus stops. Wind chills are still running a bit behind our actual temperatures, but these winds should gradually die down through the day.
With our warm start, even though temperatures won't be moving much, we'll see highs in the middle 30s in many areas today. Winds will be around 5 to 10 miles per hour most of the day out of the westerly direction.
Clouds will be around much of today, and with a cold front dropping in from the north, we'll have a chance for a round of snow this afternoon and this evening. The best chance for this snow will be around US-10 and southward, with lesser chances to the north.
That snow will be fighting an uphill battle as it moves in with some dry low-level air that will chip into the amounts, so we expect mainly light snow.
Although the snow should be lighter, it's still coming in for some during the evening drive, so stay aware of road conditions on the way home this evening. Accumulations should be fairly minor, with 1" or less expected.
Warmer temperatures today should help us out at least a little bit on the roads, but keep in mind pavement temperatures could still be chilly thanks to our cold temperatures lately.
Snow ends late this evening into the overnight, with skies remaining mostly cloudy to overcast. Winds will be light, if not calm, from the north northwest. Lows will settle in the teens to middle 20s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
Dear WNEM, could you guys & gals use days of the week instead of “today” & “yesterday.” In written articles, despite when they were published, it cannot be discerned if the info is from the morning or prior evening. Terms like “today” are relative to the info, not when the article is posted.
