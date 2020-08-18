Good Tuesday morning! We hope you had a great start to the week and send our best for a wonderful Tuesday.
Beyond a few stray showers and thunderstorms here and there, it was a pleasant start to the week on Monday. It looks like things get even better today and we're in for a nice stretch for the next few days.
Today & Tonight
As you get ready for the morning commute, you shouldn't have to worry about much on the morning drive. Temperatures are very comfortable in the 50s in most places with a noticeable lack of humidity, which is always nice!
With plenty of sunshine expected today, we should be in for a nice warm up this afternoon with highs running in the lower to middle 70s. Winds will be slightly breezy out of the northwest around 5 to 15 miles per hour with gusts near 20-25 miles per hour.
Winds may be a little stronger near the lakeshore, and due to that, waters could be a bit more rough today. With that in mind, we have Lakeshore Flood Advisories issued for Huron and Sanilac counties until 4 PM for minor lakeshore flooding and continued erosion issues.
We also have Beach Hazard statements in effect for the shoreline areas in those counties as well, with waves reaching between 3-7 feet this afternoon. To go along with the high waves, we have a risk for rip currents which will make swimming hazardous today. Be sure to follow any red flag warnings at local beaches and stay off piers and other structures.
It should be beautiful most of this afternoon and evening with plenty of sunshine and a few clouds here and there. While most stay dry, we can't completely rule out a few stray showers, primarily east of I-75 this afternoon. Any showers that do develop shouldn't be too problematic and should remain isolated, so no need to plan your entire day around them.
If showers do develop, they should fade around or before sunset tonight (8:33 PM). Skies will clear out overnight into Wednesday morning. Overnight lows should be very comfortable in the 40s and 50s.
Remember, you can always get your full First Warn 5 7-Day Forecast, whenever it's convenient for you, right here!
(1) comment
Stay warm, everyone!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.