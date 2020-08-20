Happy Thursday Mid-Michigan! We hope you have had a great week so far. It is almost the weekend.
After plenty of sunshine and more "Fall-Like" temperatures, the heat and humidity is on its way.
We break down the forecast below.
Today & Tonight
It's another beautiful day across Mid-Michigan with mostly sunny sky conditions. Thanks to the sunshine and a southwesterly wind flow temperatures are expected to climb into the lower and middle 80s.
Humidity levels should stay tolerable today, but will increase heading towards the weekend.
This evening will be perfect with sunshine and pleasant temperatures. We however, have the smallest chance for a pop-up shower across our northern counties.
Overnight lows are expected to drop into the lower 60s with a mostly clear sky.
