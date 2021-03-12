Good Friday afternoon! We're hoping you are enjoying the sunshine and getting ready for the weekend.
Temperatures today will be on the cooler side compared to Thursday, but at least our wind gusts won't be as strong.
Afternoon & Tonight
We'll have plenty of sunshine for your afternoon today! This will help temperatures reach the upper 40s around the Tri Cities and low 50s for our southern counties. A cold front will slowly move through the area again this afternoon, which will gradually drop temperatures going into the evening.
Our winds will still be on the stronger side today thanks to some helping from the cold front. Sustained winds between 10 to 20 mph will be the story for the afternoon, with wind gusts potentially reaching 30 mph too.
Closer to dinnertime this evening, our I-69 and US-127 locations will see some high cirrus cloud coverage, but it still will not put a damper on the evening by any means. We then clear out for mostly clear skies tonight, but temperatures will drop towards the low 20s. Teens will be the case farther up north.
The wind tonight will gradually decrease, giving way to pretty calm conditions for our breakfast time tomorrow morning.
Saturday & Sunday
High pressure keeps our weather story quiet on Saturday and Sunday, with plenty of sunshine expected both days. Sunday will feature a bit more cloud cover than Friday and Saturday, but none of those clouds will produce any wet weather.
Winds should be a bit lighter over the weekend. But a northeasterly turn on Sunday will likely keep our temperatures near the lakeshore much cooler than inland locations.
Plan for the middle 40s to around 50 on Saturday, and a similar range for inland locations on Sunday. However, those lakeshore areas on Sunday will likely be held in the upper 30s to low 40s.
Have a great weekend!
Stay warm, everyone!
